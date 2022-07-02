ASTA Market Capitalization Hits $8.69 Million (ASTA)

ASTA (ASTA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, ASTA has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. ASTA has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $292,432.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00155106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00853923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016401 BTC.

ASTA Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,875,000,000 coins. ASTA’s official website is www.astaplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

Buying and Selling ASTA

