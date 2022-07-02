Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $25.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

