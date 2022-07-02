Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 51800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a current ratio of 22.20. The firm has a market cap of C$78.76 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.1281429 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,695,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,663,016.42. In the last three months, insiders bought 217,300 shares of company stock valued at $189,265.

Aurion Resources Company Profile (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

