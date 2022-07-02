Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATHM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Autohome stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Autohome by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

