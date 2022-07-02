Automata Network (ATA) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Automata Network (ATA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $27.82 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00157169 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.21 or 0.01312414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085282 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016428 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

