AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.33

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 213004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

AXAHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($32.45) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($31.38) to €29.00 ($30.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get AXA alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.3754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 5.09%.

AXA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.