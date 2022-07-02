Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXTA. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE AXTA opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

