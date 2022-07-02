Azuki Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Azuki has a market capitalization of $126,468.36 and approximately $21.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00150824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00685093 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00084878 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.