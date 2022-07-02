AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

AZZ stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZZ has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.31.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

