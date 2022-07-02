Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Up 3.6%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.09. 10,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 504,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BW. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $517.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,842,575.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,571,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,928,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

