BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.90

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $10.10. BAE Systems shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2,364 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

