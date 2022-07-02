Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,971,900 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 1,167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.30) to €3.60 ($3.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during midday trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.