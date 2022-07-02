Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given New €1.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €1.00 ($1.06) to €1.10 ($1.17) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNDSF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.10 ($1.17) to €1.15 ($1.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €0.73 ($0.78) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.93.

BNDSF opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

