BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 89.3% in June

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NCBDY traded up 1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 36.05. 18,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is 34.97. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52-week low of 31.15 and a 52-week high of 42.58.
BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BANDAI NAMCO (NCBDY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.