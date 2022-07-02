BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 89.3% in June

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCBDY traded up 1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 36.05. 18,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is 34.97. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52-week low of 31.15 and a 52-week high of 42.58.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

