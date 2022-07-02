Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Boosted by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 3.0% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.