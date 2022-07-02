Bank of America Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $540.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $650.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $642.68.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $394.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research has a one year low of $386.51 and a one year high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.95.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.