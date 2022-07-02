Bank of America Trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.80.

ADI opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 727,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,108,000 after acquiring an additional 140,535 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

