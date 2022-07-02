Bank of America Trims Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price to $30.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAMT. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Camtek from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Camtek has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Camtek by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Camtek by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.