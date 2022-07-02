Barclays Begins Coverage on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.46.

NYSE LVS opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.28. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

