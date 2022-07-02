Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.97

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 13640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.71) to GBX 650 ($7.97) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.58) to GBX 834 ($10.23) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $754.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

