Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the May 31st total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMWYY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($143.62) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($118.09) to €107.00 ($113.83) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

BMWYY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

