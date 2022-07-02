BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities to “Outperform”

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $5.80.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

