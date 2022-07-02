BCE (NYSE:BCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Argus increased their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. BCE has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BCE by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.