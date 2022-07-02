Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

BDC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

