Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

BLCM opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

