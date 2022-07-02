Benin Management CORP Sells 400 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

