Berkshire Bank Acquires 305 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $396.11 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

