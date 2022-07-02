Berkshire Bank Buys 616 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

