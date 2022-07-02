Berkshire Bank Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

