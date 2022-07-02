Berkshire Bank Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Berkshire Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

