Berkshire Bank Has $2.02 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

