Berkshire Bank Has $2.53 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $168.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,312,603.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

