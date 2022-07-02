Berkshire Bank Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Owens Corning by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 16.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

NYSE:OC opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.