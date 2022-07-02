Berkshire Bank Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Berkshire Bank reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $197.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.62 and its 200-day moving average is $203.35. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $157.19 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

