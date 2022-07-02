Berkshire Bank Makes New $371,000 Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,990,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,563.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 806,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 776,288 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,028,000 after purchasing an additional 775,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 705,043 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $27.81 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

