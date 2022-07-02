Berkshire Bank Purchases 2,741 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

