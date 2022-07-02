Berkshire Bank Purchases 3,840 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.43. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

