Berkshire Bank Sells 2,024 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 37,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

