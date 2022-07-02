Berkshire Bank Sells 330 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $330.85. The stock has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.37 and its 200 day moving average is $278.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

