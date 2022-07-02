Berkshire Bank Sells 756 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

