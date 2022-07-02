Berkshire Bank Takes $320,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.66.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

