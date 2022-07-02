Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $39,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after buying an additional 150,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,672,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,816. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

