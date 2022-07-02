Beyond Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00165986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00495838 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00083587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

