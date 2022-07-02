Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Bimini Capital Management stock remained flat at $$1.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.10. Bimini Capital Management has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.
