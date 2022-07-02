Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bimini Capital Management stock remained flat at $$1.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.10. Bimini Capital Management has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

About Bimini Capital Management (Get Rating)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; and provides investment advisory services.

