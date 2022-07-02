Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BIOC. TheStreet lowered Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOC. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biocept by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
