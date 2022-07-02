BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.51. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

