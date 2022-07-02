BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 209,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 242,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.68.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,535.04% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
BioSig Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSGM)
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
