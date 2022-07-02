BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 209,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 242,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,535.04% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.