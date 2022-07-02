BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 183,771 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
BioSolar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSRC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioSolar (BSRC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.