BitcoinZ Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $13,929.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00278655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00079821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00070190 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,331,763,285 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

