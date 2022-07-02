BitTorrent Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $652.77 million and approximately $9,141.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007563 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005333 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

